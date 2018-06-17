‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals The Omni-King’s Power

Dragon Ball Super has reached the climactic finale of the Future Trunks arc as the immortal Zamasu transforms into an even more powerful form than before, covering the sky in a bleak darkness.

Fans had been wondering how much power the Omni-King Zeno had when even Beerus bowed down to him, and it was finally revealed as he easily erased this form of Zamasu along with the entire future universe.

When Goku and the others are unable to match up to Zamasu when he ceases to become a living being, they’re stripped of ideas. The world has been destroyed, and remaining survivors have died, but Goku and Vegeta still don’t give up. So Goku remembers he can contact the Future Zeno to help them.

Zeno soon arrives and is immediately disgusted with the world he’s been summoned to. So, he decides to completely erase the world and “all of existence” along with it. Unlike Beerus, Zeno has a pure looking energy and it’s just a cascading light. Rather than act like the Hakai technique, Zeno seemingly uses this power with little effort.

To see him erase an entire universe, along with the increasingly powerful and godlike Zamasu (who has also killed all the gods in this timeline), without taking a breath shows why even Beerus is afraid of displeasing Zeno. It’s a strength not even Goku can train to obtain.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.