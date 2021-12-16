Dragon Ball Super Promo Sets Up Granolah’s Take Two

Granolah has had quite a few challenges to overcome in the latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super, with his earlier days being revealed in the latest chapters of the Shonen series, and it seems that a preview of the next chapter has shown that the last member of the Cerealian race is getting back into the game. With the Heeters making a wish upon the Planet Cereal’s Dragon Balls, it seems that new alliances have been formed in the face of a newly empowered Gas, which has blurred the lines for Granolah when it comes to friend or foe.

When last we saw Granolah in the pages of Dragon Ball Super, he was on the receiving end of quite the beatdown from the newly empowered Gas, having been made the new strongest being in the universe as a result of Cereal’s Dragon Balls. The intergalactic bounty hunter found himself close to death but has found a helping hand in none other than Vegeta, with the two previously nearly killing one another in their brutal battle. With Vegeta handing Granolah a Senzu Bean, it seems as though the Cerealian is getting back into the game to battle against the Heeters’ most powerful member.

The Official Dragon Ball Website shared a number of preview images from the next installment of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, which shows that Granolah is back in the fray and is looking for revenge against Gas and the Heeters for the recent beatdown as well as destroying his people and his planet in the past:

This year’s Jump Festa is set to have a big panel for Dragon Ball Super, focusing predominantly on the next movie of the Shonen franchise that is set to arrive in 2022 with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With the franchise releasing a new poster showing that Gohan will be front and center in the new film, the return of the Red Ribbon Army is set to be one of the biggest events of the series created by Akira Toriyama next year. As fans wait on word regarding whether the television series of Dragon Ball Super will be making a return in the near future, the Granolah Arc marches on and is sure to have lasting ramifications on the world of the Z Fighters.

Do you think Granolah will have a chance against Gas? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.