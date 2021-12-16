Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Highlights Its Stars with First Action Figures

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is on its way, and the movie is about to pit its fighters against their wildest challenge yet. After the anime brought Broly to theaters years ago, this new film promises to focus on Gohan as the Saiyan teams up with his family and friends in a new tournament rigged by the Red Ribbon Army. Soon, fans can expect to learn more details about the movie at Jump Festa, but some sneak-peeks have already gone live. And thanks to some sweet action figures, fans can see how good Gohan will look in this movie.

As you can see below, a visual was released for the first set of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero figures. The four-piece collection was announced by Tamashii Nations ahead of Jump Festa, and you can see Gohan is leading the charge.

Goku’s son is at the front of this visual, and his expression is pinched with focus. As you can see by his hair, Gohan has entered his ultimate form which you can tell by his bangs. Dressed in a purple gi, Gohan looks like he’s come out of the Cell Games arc from way back when, and Dragon Ball fans are loving the design.

As for the others, Vegeta and Goku are seen in their usual outfits, so there is no telling what power boosts the pair will use in this film. Piccolo also sticks to the status quo with this figure, and fans are loving his dark purple gi. It’s always a good time when the Namekian and Gohan match, so fans can expect the pair to team up for at least one fight in this movie.

Right now, there is little information on how Dragon Ball Super‘s new movie will involve superheroes, but Gohan will take part in it somehow. We’ve got our fingers crossed that the Great Saiyaman makes an appearance because if anyone could take down the Red Ribbon Army, it would be Goku’s son.

What do you make of this new look at Dragon Ball Super‘s movie? How hyped are you to see it go live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.