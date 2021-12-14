New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Poster Released

It has been a few years since Dragon Ball Super hit up fans with any new anime, but that will not be true for much longer. If you did not know, the series has put its team to work this year as Goku is ready to tackle a new movie following Dragon Ball Super: Broly. In fact, fans are expecting to learn more about the feature later this week, but first – a gift was in order! The team behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has shared a new poster to hype up fans, and their plan worked a little too well.

As you can see below, the poster went public ahead of Jump Festa and a special panel on December 18. The visual showcases Goku and Vegeta as you’d expect, but some other fighters can be seen here. Gohan and Pan are actually front and center while others wearing the Red Ribbon Army logo can be found in the background.

Of course, some of these newcomers will be a bit familiar as they’ve been shown before. For instance, No. 1 and No. 2 were seen in a teaser for Dragon Ball Super earlier this year. As this poster shows, the heroes will have some competition if Gohan has anything to say about it. But between all of us, we think Pan is the one to worry about here.

So far, little is known about how superheroes will fit into this new movie, but this poster reassures fans the theming will be hard to miss. The only thing that could make this better is if the Great Saiyaman shows up… and we’re not writing off anything.

For those needing more details on Dragon Ball Super‘s comeback, more info is on its way. Jump Festa will hold a main stage panel for Goku on December 18 in Japan, so you can stay tuned to ComicBook for all the updates on this big new project.

What do you think of this new look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Are you hyped for the anime’s big-screen comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.