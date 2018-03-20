‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Slated to Premiere Globally

The Dragon Ball Super movie just dropped its very first teaser, and that trailer has got fans buzzing big time! Along with the actual events of the trailer and all the implications that go along with it, there is some exciting news regarding the film’s release to report: Dragon Ball fans all over the world will get to see the film at the same time!

As reported by Anime News Network, the Bandai Namco Entertainment America livestream event for Dragon Ball’s new mobile game revealed some additional details about the plans for the Dragon Ball Super movie, including the plans for a simultaneous global release!

This is yet another signal that anime is becoming a bigger and bigger mainstream breakthrough, and that studios are taking notice. My Hero Academia will be getting an ambitious simulcast deal for the upcoming season 3, which will Japanese, Sub, and Dub versions of episodes all hitting streaming services like Funimation and Hulu on the same day.

An event like this Dragon Ball Super movie definitely warrants such a massive release plan; after all, the series has become a worldwide phenomenon that it’s setting new records for the upcoming anime series finale this week. Fans are turning out by the hundred-thousands for big DBS finale screening events. After Toei gets done with this big movie release, it would definitely behoove them to consider airing the anime series in wider simulcast fashion, as well. The fanbase is definitely out there now.

As for what we know about the film: The first trailer teased the new villain that will be introduced to the franchise via the film, as well as a new fighting style for Goku. The film’s tagline is “Saiyans have no limits,” which may suggest the next path of progression for Goku, after the milestone achievement of Complete Ultra Instinct. It’s also stated that the movie will explore the backstory of both Freeza and the Saiyan race, so it’ll be interesting to see how those story elements gel with the footage we see here.

UPDATE: Right now, translations over the panel are hitting the Internet, and fans are debating how interpret Toei Animation’s statement on the worldwide release. You can read up on the debate below:

Ok, so they don’t literally say a “simultaneous” worldwide release in Japanese, just that they’re planning on releasing it worldwide soon (少しでも早く世界各国での公開を予定). Could still be mean simultaneous release, but it might be wise to hedge our bets. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 20, 2018

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.