Dragon Ball Super Remake Film Confirms Surprising New Update

Dragon Ball kicked off 2026 with several exciting announcements during the Genki Dama Matsuri, a special event that was held to commemorate the manga’s 40th anniversary. The anime will return this year with a remake film in Fall 2026 and will retell the story of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. The story introduces Beerus, the God of Destruction, whose search for the Super Saiyan God leads him to Goku. However, the Saiyan is unlike anything Beerus imagined, making him worry if his search was all for nothing. When he threatens the planet’s safety, Goku and the rest of the Saiyans learn about the legendary transformation that can only happen when certain conditions are met.

While the remake doesn’t appeal as much as the anime’s continuation in the upcoming anime, Dragon Ball Super: Galactic Patrol, the latest update shares an exciting update regarding the film. According to @Venixys on X, the remake film has completely revamped the visuals, audio, and composition. Furthermore, it will include several new cuts, and each scene has been completely re-filmed in order to stay more faithful to Akira Toriyama’s original drafts. The original film, written by Toriyama, was released in 2013, two years before the Dragon Ball Super manga began serialization.

What to Expect From Dragon Ball Super in The Future

While the anime’s return is surely exciting, the manga’s future looks bleak even after two years. Following Toriyama’s death in March 2024, the manga returned with a special chapter in February 2025 before resuming its indefinite hiatus. While it’s believed that Toyotaro, Super’s artist, will be working on the story as well, there haven’t been any updates regarding when the manga will resume serialization. After the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga, the anime still has three more Sagas left to adapt, but the manga may not see the story continue for a while.

On the other hand, the original story by Toriyama will continue in the Galactic Patrol anime, which was confirmed eight years after the series concluded the Tournament of Power. The Saga will take Goku and Vegeta on a new adventure where they join the Galactic Patrol to fight a prison escapee, Moro, a 10-million-year-old magic user who consumes planets. Moro is one of the most powerful villains in the franchise’s history, forcing Goku and Vegeta to level up before they could even hope to put the villain back into prison.

Additionally, the series has exciting surprises planned for April 2026 during the upcoming Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026, which is expected to share new updates on the anime. Although the event is primarily focused on games, it will also hold a Dragon Ball Super panel, hinting at the possibility that it will reveal new updates on the upcoming remake film. It will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, located in Los Angeles, but the official Battle Hour YouTube channel will livestream everything for free, so even those who can’t attend the event can watch it.

