Dragon Ball Super Reveals New Namek’s Next Leader

Dragon Ball Super may bring lots of innovation to the classic series, but there are some things it will fall back on. Vegeta is never able to one-up Goku, and Chi-Chi is still as crazy about academics as ever. Oh, and it turns out Namek is never going to get a break even in this series.

You know, since Planet Namek 2.0 got hit by a recent attack, and it has left the race with a brand-new leader.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Dragon Ball Super introduced the next leader of New Namek. The series did so with chapter 49 as it opened with a scene starring Jaco and Merus alongside a young Namekian known as Esca.

As the chapter goes on, Jaco asks Esca how hard it is to watch his home world crumble before him. The Galactic Patrolman says the ordeal must be hard to swallow, but Esca perseveres because he has to.

“I promised them I’d survive even if I was the only one left,” Esca says.

“The Great Elder named me his successor before disaster struck. Maybe he foresaw his own doom and entrusted the fate of our people to me. That’s why it’s my responsibility to survive this.”

As the chapter carries on, Esca does survive as he keeps up with Jaco and Merus. The ship keeps its distance from Moro as the villain fights the Saiyans and the Grand Supreme Kai. Even when the ship comes in close, Esca is left alone, so it seems this newcomer Namekian is doing what he can to preserve his people. And if he is real lucky, Moro won’t be able to completely obliterate New Namek the same way Freeza did to the race’s original home world so long ago.

So, do you think New Namek can recover from this on-going assault? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.