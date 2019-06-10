Dragon Ball Super Actors Pitch Spin-Off Series Starring The Universe 6 Saiyans

Dragon Ball Super has its English dub going on strong, but every good thing must come to an end. There are only so many episodes left of the Tournament of Power, and fans are concerned about where characters like Cabba will go next. And if a few actors have anything to say, then it would be for the Universe 6 Saiyans to get their own series.

Over on Twitter, the voice actor for Kale went live to share their love of all things Saiyan. It was there Dawn Bennett said she’d be down to star in a spin-off dedicated to the Saiyan trio, and fans got onboard real fast.

“High-key want a spin-off with Cabba, Caulifla, and Kale. They’ve become so much more supportive of each other as friends since the Tournament started. Love the character growth,” the actress shared.

High-key want a spin-off with Cabba, Caulifla, and Kale. They’ve become so much more supportive of each other as friends since the Tournament started. Love the character growth. 💚💜@CliffordChapin @AboutElizabethM pic.twitter.com/Iqnxa6SO1T — Dawn M. Bennett (@DawnMBennettVA) June 9, 2019

Chiming in, the voice actor behind Cabba agreed with the pitch. “I literally thought the same thing last night as the episode was on,” Clifford Chapin said, leaving Bennett to applaud how far the trio have come since their first tense meeting.

Currently, there are no plans for Dragon Ball to expand its anime with any spin-off series, but fans have long said Universe 6 would be a fun place to explore. Even a dedicated arc in the follow up to Dragon Ball Super would be enough to flesh out the likes of Caulifla. While anime like Dragon Ball Heroes are starting to explore the Saiyans, fans are more eager for the mainline series to do the same, and it seems Bennett is right there with them.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.