Dragon Ball Super Teases the Real Secret to Mastering Ultra Instinct

Dragon Ball Super has spent plenty of time going over the merits of Ultra Instinct, but Goku has yet to fully master the form. From time to time, the hero has been able to tap into its power, but Goku is far from being able to summon it at will. These days, he is training with a soldier named Mereus to finalize the form, and it turns out the Galactic Patrol prodigy knows more about the form that he’s let on.

In fact, it sounds like Mereus is rather familiar with Ultra Instinct, and he just gave Goku a big correction on how the form actually works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter, and it was a very heavy one. The issue saw Goku head to a remote area to train with Mereus, and it was there the Saiyan told the soldier how he believed Ultra Instinct operates.

“I gotta empty my heart and mind for that move to work, but when I’m fighting, my emotions are all over the place,” Goku said.

But as Mereus was quick to point out, Goku’s grasp on Ultra Instinct is pretty far off.

“It’s not quite that simple,” the soldier said. “Rage, grief, joy — those strong emotions can translate to prodigious power. Just like your Super Saiyan transformation. But the technique you’re after is the opposite.”

“[Ultra Instinct] will activate when you achieve self-control in the face of a jarring shock to your emotions. Such is Ultra Instinct.”

It wasn’t just Goku who was shocked by the advice. Readers admit they were also surprised to see Mereus give first-person advice about the form, and it has led Dragon Ball Super fans to speculate about the soldier’s origins. Little is known about the hero, but his strength was acknowledged by someone has monstrously powerful as Goku. Now, only time will tell how Mereus is connected to Ultra Instinct and whether he’d already mastered it.

Do you think Goku is finally going to master this form at last…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.