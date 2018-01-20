‘Dragon Ball Super’ Issues New Official Statement About Series Ending

Now that we know Dragon Ball Super is ending, the fanbase is having a pretty big response to the news, with opinions ranging from distraught to outright optimistic about the future prospects for the franchise. Official information has been limited, but now the powers that be behind Dragon Ball Super have issued a new statement on the series ending.

“Thanks for always supporting us! The TV series Dragon Ball Super’s Universe Survival arc finally reaches its climax at the end of March, so please support us to the end! There’s also a movie this December too! The Dragon Ball series will continue on, so look forward to it!” https://t.co/RsRDkbAG1v — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 19, 2018



That’s a nice spin on things, to be sure, but for fans who have been putting a lot of thought and online chat into where the Tournament of Power is leading Dragon Ball Super, this hiatus is going to be a painful exercise in patience.

This series ending/hiatus has also distracted from what has otherwise been an exciting segment of the series, as the final bout of the Tournament of Power has pushed Goku and Vegeta to bold new levels of power. Meanwhile, the most noble fighter we’ve probably seen in the series, Jiren, is set to prove that he might be the strongest one there is.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.