‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoiler Teases One Touching Vegeta, Goku Moment

Over the years, Goku and Vegeta have had their share of moments. The fighters may be staples in Akira Toriyama’s classic franchise, but the Saiyans didn’t always get along. It took the men a long time to cultivate their friendly (?) rivalry, and it looks like Dragon Ball Super is about to highlight that relationship with a touching moment.

So, if you are a big fan of the Vegeta x Goku bromance, you may shed some tears in the coming weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a slew of new synopses for Dragon Ball Super dropped in Japan. One of them came straight from Weekly Shonen Jump, and its issue houses a telling description that teases Goku’s welling emotions about Vegeta.

You can check out the blurb for “With Noble Pride to the End! Vegeta Falls!!” below:

“Goku This Week: fervently watching Vegeta’s battle! Goku diligently observes Vegeta’s do-or-die battle! What feelings well up inside him? …And can he recover his stamina before he fights Jiren?!”

As you can see, the second-half of the synopsis refers to Goku and Vegeta directly. When the former is injured, Goku can only watch as Vegeta fights Jiren head-on and puts his all on the line. The Saiyan will battle for the sake of his race’s pride as well as those he loves. And, unsurprisingly, it seems like the emotional moment will inspire Goku.

After all, the pair’s rivalry does necessitate the two to push one another forward. When Vegeta gives his all against Jiren despite all the odds, Goku will catch a second (or fourth) wind, and the power-up could give the hero the boost needed to take down Jiren. Vegeta may be ringed out of the Tournament of Power, but Goku will not let his loss be in vain. If the hero has anything to say, then Vegeta’s fall will be one of the things which secures a win for Universe 7.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you excited for this Dragon Ball Super moment? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!