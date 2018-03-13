‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals SSB Vegeta’s Tricky Fight Against Future Trunks

Future Trunks is having doubts about himself in the upcoming fight with Goku Black on the English language dub of Dragon Ball Super, and seeing his son go through such a mental crisis, Vegeta offers to train Future Trunks in a particular way.

Like their first time training, Future Trunks tells his father to go all out and Vegeta immediately goes to Super Saiyan Blue. But Future Trunks doesn’t go down all that easy, and hilariously manages to get one over on Vegeta after all these years.

Future Trunks has been struggling against Goku Black, and in his mental training could not see himself beating Goku Black. Naturally this strikes Vegeta, who holds his pride above all else, to see his son want to rely on the power of others rather than will enough to defeat Black himself. He offers to train Future Trunks, and the two begin their fight.

Future Trunks briefly brings back his Super Trunks form, with Vegeta ridiculing his form, and Trunks shrinks down out of it in order to catch Vegeta by surprise. While this does, it’s still not enough to take down Vegeta and Future Trunks is quickly thrown into the ground.

Trunks then laments his lack of strength, and even gets a bit sad when he tells his father all of his inner turmoil. But in that moment, manages to get a quick strike on Vegeta. Using his brain (quite literally in his headbutt), and after Vegeta gets him out of his funk, he’s able to land a hit on his father and find the resolve to carry him through the final battles of the Future Trunks arc.

