Genius Dragon Ball Cosplay Brings Super Saiyan 3 Goku to Life on a Budget

✖

Dragon Ball's Super Saiyan 3 form is one of the most memorable forms in the entire franchise, but now it's come to life in an even more memorable way thanks to some creative budget cosplay! Akira Toriyama has introduced several momentous Super Saiyan forms throughout the entire run of the series, but few have made as much of an impact as Super Saiyan 3. Although Super Saiyan 2 gave Goku a big boost, and the first transformation is iconic for several other reasons, the third form stands out basically all on its aesthetic alone.

When Goku first debuted the Super Saiyan 3 form in the fight against Majin Buu, it really took fans by surprise because of just how different it was from the first two transformations. With flowing blond hair that also took away the hair from his eyebrows, SSJ3 Goku carved out a major silhouette. Now it's come to life in a hilarious new way!

Artist @lowcostcosplayth (who you can find on Instagram here), who previously impressed with not only a creative take on Mastered Ultra Instinct but a surprising Super Saiyan Blue Goku, has now hit it out of the park again with a supremely shocking take on SSJ3. Placing mangoes together with a series of tape shenanigans, this artist taps into that fierce silhouette. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on May 9, 2020 at 7:19am PDT

Although Super Saiyan 3 is an admittedly ridiculous form, it didn't stick around for as long as you would have expected it to. The Majin Buu arc as a whole had several sporadically paced moments, and Super Saiyan 3 was one major reveal that probably wasn't treated as grandly as it should have been. Instead, it's kind of like Super Trunks in that it was eventually revealed to be a form that's all about the visual aesthetic and tends to drain stamina in an inefficient way. Still, it's hard to combat the power of seeing Goku's eyebrow-less face for the first time.

How does Super Saiyan 3's design compare to the other Super Saiyan forms? How does it rank among your favorite forms in the Dragon Ball series overall? Which is your favorite Goku form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.