Dragon Ball Super Releases First Look at New Manga Ahead of Anime’s Return

The artist behind Dragon Ball Super has returned for a new Dragon Ball manga, and has dropped the first look at the special release while fans wait on the anime’s big comeback later this year. With Dragon Ball celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original Shonen Jump manga series, the franchise is in the midst of returning with several new projects. This includes a full return of the Dragon Ball Super anime with both a full remake series and a brand new arc, but the manga release has been caught in a stasis.

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Dragon Ball Super has been on a hiatus since Akira Toriyama’s passing, but artist Toyotaro continues to work on special new projects in the meantime. While the creator is eager to bring back the manga for new stories, Toyotaro has returned for a special new Dragon Ball manga release as part of a special book highlighting the S.H. Figuarts collection thus far. As revealed by Shueisha themselves on the franchise’s official website, you can check out an early preview for the Dragon Ball Super artist’s manga return below.

When Is Dragon Ball Super’s Manga Coming Back?

Courtesy of Shueisha

This new manga from Toyotaro unfortunately will only be for three pages, and is closely tied into the popular figure designs from S.H. Figuarts’ line of Dragon Ball figures. It’s far from a full return of the manga that fans are hoping for, but that doesn’t seem to be too far fetched as of this time either. Toyotaro recently took to social media to tease fans about a potential return of the Dragon Ball Super manga with, “Everything is for the return of the series.” But no concrete details have been revealed about a possible manga return as of this time.

Dragon Ball Super’s anime might be in active production on its future, but it’s not the same case for the manga release. The manga has been on hiatus since Toriyama’s death in 2024, but Toyotaro was able to return for a brief one-shot story adapting some of Toriyama’s final story materials. Anything beyond that is unclear as there is still more room to explore with Dragon Ball Super‘s story, but it’s likely difficult to continue without Akira Toriyama there to make the final decisions.

What to Know for Dragon Ball Super’s Anime Return

© BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Dragon Ball Super is poising a major comeback with the first release of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, a full remake TV anime series enhancing the Battle of Gods arc seen in the original TV anime release. It will be featuring updated visuals, sound design, and more, and is currently scheduled to hit sometime later this Fall. Then the anime will be continuing with a brand new project adapting one of the leftover manga arcs, the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc.

Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has been announced as a brand new TV anime series, but a release window or date has yet to be revealed as of this time. This new anime will be introducing fans to the deadly Planet Eater Moro, and showing off more of Goku’s Ultra Instinct form. It’s one of two arcs from the manga left to be adapted, so the manga needs to make its comeback soon in order to keep the anime’s future going without issue.

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