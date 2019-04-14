‘Dragon Ball Super’ Star Teases Ultra Instinct Dub

Dragon Ball Super is making its way through its final arc in the English dub, and one of its most-anticipated moments will hit the small screen soon. Thanks to a new update, Sean Schemmel is letting fans know how his Ultra Instinct gig is going, and the actor seems plenty pleased with the job.

Taking to Twitter, Schemmel posted a photo of him in a recording booth for Dragon Ball Super.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Finally recorded Ultra Instinct today! I am really happy with how it turned out and I can’t wait for you to see this episode,” the actor wrote.

Finally recorded Ultra Instinct today! I am really happy with how it turned out and I can’t wait for you to see this episode! pic.twitter.com/0pSByjADRs — Sean Schemmel (@SeanSchemmel) April 12, 2019

Continuing, Schemmel let fans know he brought in his own equipment to do the job.

“I even brought a special mic with me to record it with that really sounded great!”

So far, Toonami has yet to bring out Ultra Instinct, but Schemmel is looking forward to seeing how it goes. The move debuted last spring in Japan during the Tournament of Power, and Goku was even surprised by the form. After being pushed by Whis to hone in his battle instincts, the Saiyan unlocked the form as he fought Jiren, and Goku continued to develop Ultra Instinct until it reached its mastered form before the anime wrapped.

So, are you excited to hear Schemmel’s take on Ultra Instinct? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!