Dragon Ball Super Previews Gohan’s Meeting with Its New Androids

This April will see the return of Dragon Ball Super, making its comeback once again following 2018’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. While Goku and Vegeta won’t be at the forefront of this latest installment, Gohan, Piccolo, Pan, and several other Z Fighters will be picking up the slack as they stare down the menace of the Red Ribbon Army and their newest androids. With the latest Jump Festa seeing several voice actors for the series reading lines of dialogue, Gohan’s introduction to this new threat has been revealed.

When the first details of Super Hero hit the internet, many wondered if Gohan would play any role in the movie, as character designs were released for the likes of Piccolo, Pan, Krillin, Bulma, and others. With the arrival of new trailers and footage, it seems as though Pan’s dad will be sporting a new aesthetic to battle against the Red Ribbon, while Goku and Vegeta are seemingly off-world continuing their training. Dragon Ball Super has yet to reveal if the anime series will be returning to the small screen any time soon, but this new movie is sure to placate some fans when it comes to diving into the trademark big battles of the Shonen franchise.

DBHype shared the new footage that sees the voice actor for Gohan, Masako Nozawa, sharing some lines of dialogue from the upcoming movie, with the legendary VA also giving life to the likes of Son Goku and Son Goten over the decades:

The brief clip from Jump Festa also hints at the use of the dragon balls once again, as the voice actor for Piccolo, Toshio Furukawa, shared dialogue that hints that Shenron the Eternal Dragon will be summoned. The Red Ribbon Army has long been a threat in the side of the Z Fighters, first appearing in the original entry of the Shonen series, and it should be interesting to see how both Gohan and Piccolo fare against both Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 when the movie arrives in theaters in Japan this April. While a North American release date has yet to be revealed, we would imagine there are plenty of fans of Dragon Ball that will check out the upcoming adventure.

