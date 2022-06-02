Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases IMAX Poster

Gohan has long been one of the most popular Z-Fighters in the history of Dragon Ball, even though he often trails in sheer strength behind the likes of Goku and Vegeta, and now, the new IMAX poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero puts the father of Pan front and center. With the movie set to arrive on June 11th and hitting theaters around the world this summer, the film is promising to bring back the nefarious criminal organization known as the Red Ribbon Army and might be bringing back other big characters.

The current trailers and promotional material for this upcoming Shonen film have shown Gohan sporting his Super Saiyan form along with his “Ultimate Form”, with the latter being far more powerful and putting him on a level similar to that of Goku and Vegeta’s Super Saiyan Blue forms. While it doesn’t seem as though the Son of Goku has been able to achieve a power on a similar level as the likes of Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego, Goku and Vegeta’s current strongest forms, it will be interesting to see if Gohan is given a new power-up as a result of his upcoming battles with the Red Ribbon Army.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the new IMAX poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero which takes a new look at Gohan and his ultimate form in the summer release, as questions continue to swirl about the story and if there are any surprise characters that are set to arrive in the movie:

The biggest rumor that has been circulating online when it comes to the next film in the Dragon Ball franchise has been the idea that Super Hero will bring back Cell, the villain that was first introduced during Dragon Ball Z but hasn’t been brought back from the grave like Frieza had during Dragon Ball Super. While Crunchyroll has confirmed that the movie will receive a worldwide release this summer, the outlet has yet to reveal when exactly North American fans can dive into the story that will see Gohan and Piccolo taking the reins from Goku and Vegeta.

