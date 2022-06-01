Will Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Really Bring Back Cell?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will make landfall in just a couple of weeks in Japan, and fans are on the lookout for whatever info they can find on the film. After all, the anime comeback has been on fans’ minds since 2018, and this movie promises to repeat history with the Red Ribbon Army. The group’s return has spawned dozens of theories about which villain will headline Dragon Ball Super’s comeback in the end. But as June gets underway, the question remains whether or not Cell will be the one who takes up the role.

For those who aren’t in the know, Dragon Ball Super fans have been betting on Cell’s return to the anime for a while now. After Broly slipped into the series with his own movie debut, fans began clamoring for Cell to get a similar in. After all, the villain is one of the few in Dragon Ball Z who hasn’t been revisited in the main series, and the franchise isn’t known for rewriting its plots. If Frieza and Buu can be reused, Cell should be treated the same, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has convinced fans his comeback is nigh.

After all, the movie will check on the Red Ribbon Army, and the organization has close ties to Cell. Dr. Gero was connected to the group in his heyday, and their tech is what helped him create the Androids and Cell. With the Red Ribbon Army back in action, it isn’t hard to imagine an android comeback, and one trailer for the film even featured a massive capsule like the one Cell used back in Dragon Ball Z.

Of course, the franchise set up Cell’s return some years ago when a bonus chapter confirmed the villain has genetic material on Earth. There are several Cell Juniors running around Monster Island, so Cell could be reverse engineered if one was nabbed. This is assuming parts of Cell’s DNA were not preserved by Dr. Gero in secret, and fans won’t put that past the devilish madman.

Dragon Ball Super has all the parts needed to revive Cell, but there is no telling whether the android that returns will be the one fans knew in Dragon Ball Z. In fact, fans are more inclined to believe a new version of Cell will appear in the anime next. The original fighter was bested in battle, and the Red Ribbon Army loves nothing more than improvement. If it can beef up Cell, the group will do so, and that means Cell 2.0 might give Gohan a real run for his money… you know, should the villain be introduced.

What do you make of all the rumors surrounding Dragon Ball Super's new movie? Do you want Cell to make a comeback?