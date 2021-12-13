Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Piccolo Stars Share Hype for Jump Festa Panel

The stars behind Goku and Piccolo are sharing their hype for the upcoming panel all about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at Jump Festa! After being announced earlier this year, fans have gotten quick glimpses of the next era of Dragon Ball Super’s anime franchise with the upcoming release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film. There’s still much that fans don’t know about the new feature film, and that is one of the many reasons why the upcoming panel for the movie at Jump Festa 2022 is so exciting. Now the actors are hyping it up even more.

The stars behind the upcoming movie are furthering that excitement as well. Goku voice actor Masako Nozawa and Piccolo actor Toshio Furukawa shared new statements about the upcoming Jump Festa panel (as spotted and translated by @DBSChronicles on Twitter), and it’s clear that they are hyped for fans to see more about the upcoming movie. For example, Nozawa’s statement reads as such, “I’m super excited to share some new information about the new movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at the Jump Festa. Don’t miss it!”

As for Furukawa, the actor released the following statement about the upcoming Jump Festa panel, “Sorry to keep you waiting! As I was recording the lines, I had a feeling that something great was about to happen. I am grateful for the privilege of presenting new information from the Super Stage.” Piccolo’s being touted for a much bigger role in the upcoming film than before, so it seems that the actual star behind the character is just as excited for fans to see Piccolo get more attention this time around.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has yet to nail down a specific release date just yet, but it is currently scheduled for a release next year in Japan. International release plans have yet to be made known as of this writing either, but this upcoming panel could give fans the most information yet as we have only seen brief teasers and character designs for the new movie so far. But what do you think?

What are you hoping to see from Dragon Ball Super’s upcoming Jump Festa panel? Are you excited to see the anime return with this new feature film? What do you want to see happen in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!