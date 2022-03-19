Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Delays Novel Release After Movie Put on Hold

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was hit with a sudden and indefinite delay, and as a result the upcoming novel version of the movie will be put on hold before its release too! Toei Animation was recently hit with a major hack that has had an impact on a number of their ongoing anime projects. While the extent of the hack has yet to be detailed by the company, what has been made known is the fact that as a result each of their upcoming TV projects has been put on an indefinite hold. Unfortunately it’s the same case for Dragon Ball Super’s feature film return too.

Originally scheduled to release in Japan on April 22nd (before making its way to North America this Summer), Toei Animation officially announced that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been delayed for an indefinite period of time. There’s no new release date set for the movie just yet, and as a result Shueisha has also confirmed that the upcoming novelization of the film will be delayed as well. Previously scheduled to hit shelves on April 25th (just a few days after the movie), the novel has been put on an indefinite hold for the foreseeable future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JUMP_j_BOOKS/status/1505165485633343488?s=20&t=KvBGx4BI5mQRVq-WhkG-sg

Animation director Chikashi Kubota updated fans on the movie following its delay and noted that the staff will be using the extra time to fine tune more of the movie’s new animation. Unfortunately, Toei Animation has yet to set a new release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at the time of this writing. This will likely impact the international debut of the film as well, so while it is currently scheduled to release in the Summer fans should brace themselves. An update on that front has yet to be given either. As for what to expect when the movie finally hits, Toei Animation officially describes Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such:

“In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they’re revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!!!! Where shall this death match lead?! And what fate lies in store for the Earth?!”

What do you think? How do you feel about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s indefinite delay? What are you hoping to see in the movie when it finally hits theaters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!