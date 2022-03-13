Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Will Be Getting Its Own Novel

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be in theaters before we know it. After being announced last year, the movie is set to go live in just a few weeks overseas. More details about the project are cropping up by the day. And now, we have learned the movie is going to get a special adaptation for fans who like to read.

According to a new report from overseas, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will get a light novel adaptation. The piece, which Masatoshi Kusakabe will write, is set to debut on April 25th in Japan. At this time, there is no word on the novel’s stateside release or whether it will get an English translation period.

Honestly, its international release all depends on how successful its movie is. Dragon Ball fans are as loyal as they come, and the franchise’s last movie did some solid numbers at the U.S. box office. The movie is set to drop stateside this summer, so this light novel could come overseas as early as fall if things go well. And if a local release is delayed, you can bet Japanese fans will point out the novel’s juiciest differences over on social media.

If you aren’t caught up with Dragon Ball Super right now, you can binge the anime over on Crunchyroll ahead of its next movie premiere. The official synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero can be found below for more details:

“The Red Ribbon Army, an evil organization that was once destroyed by Goku in the past, has been succeeded by a group of people who have created new and mightiest Androids ever, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. They call themselves ‘superheroes’ and begin to attack Piccolo, Gohan, and others…What is the true purpose of the ‘new Red Ribbon Army’? With danger looming around the world, now is the time to wake up! Awaken, Super Hero!!”

Would you like to check out this novel if it comes stateside? Or will watching Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on its own suffice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.