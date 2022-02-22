Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Producer Reveals Why the Red Ribbon Army Makes a Comeback

One of the producers behind Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero revealed why the Red Ribbon Army was chosen to return to the franchise to be the villains for the new movie! Dragon Ball Super’s anime will be continuing with its first new entry since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly four long years ago, and fans will soon be treated to a whole new look for the franchise. Confirmed to take place years after the events of the previous movie, it has also been revealed that the Red Ribbon Army is making their comeback to serve as the main antagonists for the next feature film.

With the newest movie previously confirmed to be taking place mostly on Earth and feature Gohan and Piccolo at the center of this next major battle, it was also revealed that a new version of the Red Ribbon Army has crafted two new Androids for the occasion. Speaking on bringing the classic Dragon Ball villains back for the new movie during the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Super Stage online panel, producer Akio Iyoku explained that the army provided an interesting new villain for this next battle on Earth.

“How we ended up deciding whether or not to include the Red Ribbon Army waswe first talked about how we wanted the battle to take place on Earth,” Iyoku began. “So when we decided to have them fight on Earth we started saying, ‘Once, there was a Red Ribbon Army,‘ and how it could be a battle against an army not just one-on-one. And everyone in the army has their own motivations and way of thinking, including Magenta and Carmine.”

Teasing what these outside motivations and way of thinking could actually be, Iyoku noted as such, “So we thought that because not everyone thinks the same way, we would be able to paint a picture of an interesting antagonist, which is how we ended up settling on the Red Ribbon Army.” So it seems like there might be even more going on with the Red Ribbon Army’s new Androids than expected, and perhaps fans need to keep a closer eye on the army’s new additions ahead of the next movie’s release.

Thankfully it won’t be too long before we get to see it as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opens in theaters in Japan this April and heads to North America this Summer. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from the Red Ribbon Army’s return in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!