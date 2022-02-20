Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Sets Up Gohan’s Big Fight in New Clip

Dragon Ball Super has set the stage for Gohan’s big fight with a sneak-peek clip at the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! Toei Animation will be officially bringing back the Dragon Ball franchise for the first new anime entry in four long years, and fans will finally get to see more of the fan favorites in action. Taking place a few years after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, one of the bigger teases for the new movie was the confirmation that the majority of the fight will be taking place on Earth as Gohan and Piccolo take point against the new foes.

Dragon Ball Super took the stage during a special online panel recently and revealed much more of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in action. To give fans more of an idea of how the movie’s new CG animated style looks in motion, a new clip was debuted that shows off a special peek into the big Gohan fight fans got teased with in the major trailer for the new movie. These clips were silent, unfortunately, but did feature commentary from the producers and director. You can check out the tease of Gohan’s big fight below as spotted by @DbsHype1 on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DbsHype1/status/1495184263003750412?s=20&t=znGt6OE7qO6hNV9CScbYjg

This clip shows off more of the Gohan fight teases in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero‘s main trailer as it sees him approaching the Red Ribbon Army’s new base in the middle of the rain while preparing to take on one of the new Android opponents, Gamma 1. Unfortunately, there is not much shown in terms of completely new footage but the commentary on the clip revealed that the team behind the film made sure to pay attention to how every little detail of the sequence looked in motion.

One of the major things pointed out was the fact that series creator Akira Toriyama originally wrote the sequence without rain, but once it was added, Toriyama seemed to be blown away by the scene itself. It could end up being the climactic final battle of the film overall since so much work is going into it, and would be the kind of great showcase for Gohan that fans have been wanting to see since the end of the Cell Saga back in Dragon Ball Z.

But what do you think? What are you hoping to see from Gohan in Dragon Ball Super's next big movie? Do you think he will end up being the main hero at the end of the day?