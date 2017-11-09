New ‘Dragon Ball’ Theory May Predict The Tournament Of Power’s Results

Dragon Ball Super just saw the Tournament of Power reach its midway point, and fans are more curious than ever how the event will play out. So far, two of the eight universes participating in the tournament have been wiped out, and the rest have all lost at least three warriors. With just 23 minutes remaining, fans are speculating how the whole thing could go down.

So, if one new fan-theory is right, then Dragon Ball Super‘s on-going tournament may surprise everyone.

Over on Reddit, Dragon Ball fans are swapping their theories about the franchise’s current story. Zeno is ready to annihilate any of the lower Mortal Ranking worlds at his disposal, but one group of fans doesn’t think the deity will get to wipe out the bunch for good.

If anything, the Tournament of Power may end up with all of its universes getting combined. You can check out the evidence below:

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.

How It Could Happen

The Tournament of Power may have been concocted by Goku, but its consequences were set in stone long before the Saiyan pitched the idea. According to Zeno, the god was preparing to annihilate all of his multiverse’s lower ranking sections. Eight of the twelve universes were being eyed for destruction, but Goku unknowingly convinced Zeno to give each threatened universe a chance to prove their worth by battle. Whichever universe wins the Tournament of Power will be allowed to live on while the others get destroyed, but fans cannot imagine Goku going along with such an idea.

Since this is Dragon Ball, fans have little doubt that Universe 7 won’t ultimately win the event. Fans can see Goku trying to wish all his competitors back with the Super Dragon Balls, but Zeno may nix the notion since it violates his original plans. In a moment to dumb-lucky, Goku could easily ask for the eight universes to be merged together as a loophole, and Zeno’s childish nature would be so thrilled by the suggestion that he approves.

What Could Go Down

If Dragon Ball Super combines its universes, then fans can expect for Goku to get a lot more busy. Freeza emptied plenty of Universe 7 during his Dragon Ball Z days of villainy, so there is lots of room to accommodate the other universes’ worlds. Plus, all of the extra worlds and characters would rejuvenate Dragon Ball Super and its story options.

With Universe 6 joining Universe 7, fans could finally get another Saiyan arc. Planet Sadala would be brought into the mix, and the Saiyan’s home-world would allow Goku and Vegeta to truly immerse themselves in Saiyan culture. Gohan, Goten, and Trunks would likely amaze the world for being half-humans, but fans can only imagine the battles such a clash would bring.

Dragon Ball Super has made the Tournament of Power feel so big that permanent repercussions are needed. Fans would revolt if characters from Universe 6 and even Universe 11 were truly eliminated, so the event will have to compensate. If the Tournament of Power winds up merging all the universes together with the event’s winner leading the charge, then the show will set itself up for plenty of sagas to come. So, here is to hoping this fan-theory proves to have some weight to it.