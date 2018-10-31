‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Promo Reveals Emotional Connection to Broly’s Power

Of the many mysteries surrounding Dragon Ball Super: Broly, one of the biggest happens to be this new canon version of Broly, and the unique nature of his Super Saiyan power.

In the non-canon Dragon Ball mythos, Broly was referred to as the “Legendary Super Saiyan,” which was part of a prophecy about a Saiyan who appears every 1,000 years, able to tap into a seemingly unlimited source of power, at the risk of being corrupted by a berserker rage that overrides all reason and control. In this new Dragon Ball Super canon, Broly’s power is referred to as “Ultimate Super Saiyan,” and now we’re learning that there’s going to be a very emotional trigger connected to Broly tapping into that power:

“Broly Full Power

A gigantic full power transformation triggered by intense sorrow, with pupil-less eyes and a 3-meter tall muscular frame! He transforms into a demon said to be a uniquely-evolved Super Saiyan?!

Rumor: Since he was violent and had a power level of over 10,000 form birth, he was fitted with a control device that restricts his movements?!“

The thing that most fans have immediately seized upon is the mention of the “intense sorrow” that leads to Broly’s transformation into an “Ultimate Super Saiyan.” It seems all but obvious that Broly’s “intense sorrow” could only come as a result of one of two things (or both):

The death of his father, Paragus and loss of his control collar. The realization that the same Freeza Force he’s been recruited in is responsible for killing his homeworld (Planet Vegeta) and setting his tragic life into motion.

It’s been teased for some time that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is going to be as much of a dramatic story, as it is an action showcase of some epic fights. It’s been outright teased that fans could be shedding tears by the time the film is over, and the latest DBS:B trailer was indeed a poignant and moving chronicle of the end of Planet Vegeta, and the tragic origins of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly. So far, it seems as though action and drama are pretty well synced in the film – right down to its epically violent final battle. Will even Gogeta be enough to stop Ultimate Super Saiyan Broly? Let us know what you think, in the comments!

