‘Dragon Ball’ Announces Slick New Ultra Instinct Goku Collectible

Ultra Instinct Goku was definitely the coolest addition to the Dragon Ball franchise during Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power, and Goku’s new look was so cool many fans wanted a tribute to it in their homes.

Starting May 2 in Japan, Bandai Spirits released a new line of collectible figures. These figures are smaller, but were part of a larger collection release that includes the likes of Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, and the aforementioned Ultra Instinct Goku.

The full line includes the previously mentioned Super Saiyan Blue Vegito and Ultra Instinct Goku as well as Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, Super Saiyan 2 Gohan, Super Saiyan Rage Future Trunks, Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks, Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, and two versions of Ultra Instinct Goku, one non-mastered and one mastered. You can see the full line of figures at the link here.

Ultra Instinct Goku is going to be an especially popular release given that fans exploded after the form’s debut. Each time Goku reached the Ultra Instinct state, it was met with wide acclaim given how few and far in-between it was.

The popularity for the state went through the roof once Goku mastered it as well since it not only provided a fresh new look for him, but a dramatic increase of power fans had yet to see in the series.

The form made quite the impression over Dragon Ball Super‘s run, so expect Ultra Instinct Goku’s visage on many other cool collectibles to come.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.