‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Shares First Peek At Ultra Instinct Goku

To say that the Dragon Ball fandom is a bit obsessed with Ultra Instinct would be to put things lightly. When the form debuted at the Tournament of Power, fans around the world were ready to coo over the sleek form. These days, Ultra Instinct ranks high on fan-favorite lists, but the manga has yet to reach its debut.

Still, that doesn’t mean you cannot get a taste of what Ultra Instinct will look like once it does go live. You can thank V-Jump and Toyotaro for that little gift!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over in Japan, celebrations are currently being held to honor the 25th anniversary of V-Jump. The magazine opened a memorial hall where fans could revisit its best moments, and the illustrator of Dragon Ball Super decided to whip up a sketch of Ultra Instinct Goku for fans.

As you can see above, the sketch Toyotaro did is not a full on. It only shows Goku from the neckline up, so fans can really only see his face and wild hairstyle. The black-and-white photo may not show any of the Saiyan’s outfit, but fans can already tell a difference in how his new form looks here.

Immediately, you will notice that the Ultra Instinct hairdo is a bit sharper in the manga. The anime made the form more similar to Goku’s regular hair style, but this drawing makes his locks longer and — well — pointier. His facial features also look more pointed in this sketch than usual, but that has more to do with Toyotaro’s usual take on Goku than Ultra Instinct itself.

Right now, there is no telling when Ultra Instinct or its midway transformation will make its manga debut. Right now, the series is in the midst of the Tournament of Power as Hit just challenged Jiren with no luck. There is still plenty of story to go before Goku taps into his latest power-up, so fans will want to keep this drawing handy until then.

Are you ready to see Ultra Instinct debut in the manga? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.