‘Dragon Ball Super’ Animator Shares Special Ultra Instinct Sketch

Dragon Ball Super‘s TV show may be done for the time being, but that does not mean the series has faded away for good. This December, fans will see Goku make a comeback in theaters as Dragon Ball Super continues its story on the big screen. Now, one animator from the series is taking a moment to highlight some of their best work with Goku, and fans are happy to see his Ultra Instinct form put on display.

Recently, fans flocked to the Twitter of Yuya Takahashi as the animator shared some sweet artwork with fans. The beloved artist posted a behind-the-scenes sketch of Goku in his mastered Ultra Instinct state, and the doodle looks immaculate.

The image, which can be seen below, was posted by Takahashi to commemorate an important day in the Dragon Ball fandom. Not long ago, Goku celebrated his birthday with the world, and the Saiyan took a step closer to becoming middle aged as such. Takahashi posted this special artwork to show his thanks to Goku, and fans are showing that gratitude right back.

If you are not familiar with Takahashi by name, then you definitely know his work. The animator has worked on several major episodes of Dragon Ball Super and made his debut on the series with episode 114. For the most part, fans are always able to distinguish his work thanks to his heavy use of Dragon Ball Z designs. Outside of Dragon Ball Super, Takahashi has also shared his talent to series such as Fairy Tail and Saint Seiya.

