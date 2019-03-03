‘Dragon Ball Super’s Universal Survival Arc Gets ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Makeover

Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe Survival arc was one fans enjoyed watching all the way to the end, but they often wonder what the series would look like if it were released around the same time as Dragon Ball Z.

One artist took this challenge and shared some pretty great renders of characters like Universe 6’s Kale, Caulifla, Cabba, among others to share just what Dragon Ball Super would look like through a nostalgic filter. Check them out below

Artist @FnaRenan on Twitter shared the above takes on Dragon Ball Super, and added a nostalgic Dragon Ball Z filter. Along with making some of the characters more angular to match more of the way they were presented back then, there’s also a softer color palette to match. It’s a big contrast from Dragon Ball Super‘s production, and it’s definitely the most noticeable with his take on Ultra Instinct Goku.

@FnaRenan also threw in a nostalgic take on Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it shows just how well Naohiro Shintani’s new character designs blend in with the current look of the franchise. There’s no clue as to how the Dragon Ball franchise will look when it sets out on its next outing, but fans will definitely be happy if it captures the spirit of the older programs like this art. You can check out @FnaRenan’s Twitter for more awesome work.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

