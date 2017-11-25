Here’s How the Universe 6 Saiyans Could’ve Looked in ‘Dragon Ball Z’

The Saiyans of Universe 6 were the most popular addition to the series in the “Universal Survival” arc in Dragon Ball Super, and one fan gave them an old-school Saiyan makeover from Dragon Ball Z.

Reddit user Snoopsahoy uploaded this art of Universe 6 Saiyans Cabba, Kale, and Caulifla with the armor sets seen on Universe 7’s Saiyans on Dragon Ball Z:

Cabba dons Vegeta’s armor first seen in the the “Saiyan” arc in Dragon Ball Z, Kale has Nappa (or Raditz)’s upper torso armor, and Caulifla is looking fierce in Bardock’s armor set and facial scars.

Also of note are the additions of tails as the series had yet to confirm whether or not the Universe 6 Saiyans could morph into the Great Oozaru. Their lack of tails had been confirmed, however. Despite Universe 7 not experience the wrath of Freeza and his army, the scouters each of them wears here looks natural as well.

Fans have repsonded positively to this makeover, with many jokingly noting how Cabba highly resembles Vegeta’s oft-forgotten, younger brother Tarble. Tarble was first introduced into the series as part of a special OVA production, Dragon Ball: Yo! Son Goku and His Friends Return!! This special episode took place two years after the end of the “Kid Buu” saga – and two years before the “Battle of Gods” arc in Super – where Mr. Satan is throwing a big celebration for those involved in the fight.

But soon Tarble crashes the party. Sent off to a distant planet for being too weak of a Saiyan to properly conquer planets, he has been chased to Earth by the last remaining remnants (at the time) of Freeza’s empire, Abo and Kado. Seeking his brother’s help, Tarble takes a back seat to the fight when he realizes the other Saiyans are much stronger.

Tarble’s slim physique and polite demeanor first portrayed in the series serve as a precursor to the type of character Cabba turned out to be in Super. In fact, when Cabba is brought up again during the “Battle of Gods” arc, Vegeta says he hasn’t contacted him in a long time. Most likely to keep those two similar designs as far apart as possible.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 11:30 p.m.

