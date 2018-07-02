‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases ‘Universe Survival’ Arc Dub

Adult Swim is making major headway with Dragon Ball Super on Toonami as the English dub will soon be heading into the most ambitious, final arc of the entire series. A story like it needs a proper amount of hype building, which Funimation has been happy to provide.

Funimation amped up and teased the arrival of the Universe Survival English dub, by reminding fans that they’ll be able to catch up with the series from Episode 1 with its big return to primetime television on Monday July 2.

The Universe Survival Saga dub begins soon—need to catch up?! @CartoonNetwork will re-air #DragonBallSuper episodes EVERY WEEKNIGHT starting from episode 1, making this anime’s first return to weekday primetime TV in a long time! Broadcast starts this Monday, July 2. pic.twitter.com/Gn4SqvFj5e — Funimation (@FUNimation) June 28, 2018

The series last wrapped up the Future Trunks arc of the series, and has begun showing a few one-off episode adventures until the much-anticipated Universe Survival arc. With the upcoming Episode 69, and including that, it will be ten more episode of the English dub until the official start of the new arc with Episode 77.

The Universe Survival is a fan-favorite arc in the franchise due in part to the Tournament of Power, which sees many universes collide in a major battle royale for the survival of their universe. This arc marks new transformations, twists and turns, and incredible battles.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.