‘Dragon Ball Super’ May Anger Vegeta Fans Real Soon

Dragon Ball Super is climbing towards the Tournament of Power’s climax, but fans are not looking forward to the anime‘s rise right now. After all, one fan-theory is suggesting the show’s next Universe 7 elimination may be Vegeta.

Dragon Ball Super is known for tossing fans speculation fodder, but a certain fan-theory has started to buzzing around the fandom. As you can see in the tweet below, someone laid out the theory pinpointing Vegeta as the next Universe 7 member to be eliminated from the Tournament of Power.

The screen-caps shown are taken from a Dragon Ball Super reel highlighting to the show’s ‘Universal Survival’ arc. The pictures were aired in sequence with Krillin’s panel popping up before the Androids and so forth. Fans wondered at first if the montage’s order was meant to hint at Dragon Ball Super‘s elimination order, and the theory got a boost of credibility this week.

@KenXyro do you think this order of elimination theory ends up true? If not what is your elimination order? And yes i know its early to tell pic.twitter.com/O9ut6T7Cpg — Edug_kun (@wing_of_night) September 3, 2017

After all, the theory’s first two victims have gone out in their expected order. Krillin was the first member of Universe 7 to be eliminated after he stepped in to fight alongside his wife Android 18. Tenshinhan went next as the Z-Fighter was unexpectedly ousted from the Tournament when his opponent caught him off-guard. If the theory is actually true, then Vegeta is meant to be Universe 7’s next sacrifice, and the loss would not sit well with fans.

Of course, there are plenty of fans who feel wary about the theory. The next episode of Dragon Ball Super isn’t expected to show much of Vegeta, but it will put Master Roshi in a bad place. The fighter nearly died in his last battle, but Goku’s mentor is not ready to call it quits yet. Dragon Ball Super will soon see the hero unleash his Evil Containment Wave against Frost of Universe 6, and the move has KO’d Roshi before. Audiences are thinking the hero could be the next one taken out of the Tournament of Power, but there’s always a chance Vegeta could be the one to go.

After all, fans have learned to expect the unexpected with the Tournament of Power. It wouldn’t be below Jiren to get rid of Vegeta as quickly as possible if the Pride Trooper felt the Saiyan was becoming a threat.