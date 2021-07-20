Dragon Ball Super Stuns Fans with Vegeta's Godly Form

Dragon Ball fans know that Vegeta has a long history when it comes to fighting. Raised as a Saiyan prince, the gifted fighter thought he was the best in the universe until he met the likes of Goku. In the years since, Vegeta has fallen behind his friend when it comes to unlocking new power boosts, but that has changed at last. And as you can imagine, fans are all freaking out over the ordeal.

As you can see below, the Internet is pretty much obsessed with Vegeta and his new form. The power boost has yet to nab a name for itself, but it seems like Beerus gave the Saiyan a how-to guide on unlocking it. And to the surprise of no one, it makes the Saiyan look absolutely terrifying.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The form in question bulks up Vegeta's brow yet strips him of his eyebrows. With his usual Saiyan hair blown back, the form covers Vegeta in flame-like energy, and his whole body is beefed up. Seriously, the Saiyan has never been this built before, and that is saying something.

As you can see, Dragon Ball fans are showing their love for Vegeta and his new form following its big debut. Their support is also extending to the fighter himself because he let loose in the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super. Vegeta's battle with Granolah is turning out to be as vicious as it is relaxing for the hero, so we are wishing him luck as their bout continues.

What do you think of Vegeta's new form? Do you think its design suits the Saiyan or...?