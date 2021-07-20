Dragon Ball Super Stuns Fans with Vegeta's Godly Form
Dragon Ball fans know that Vegeta has a long history when it comes to fighting. Raised as a Saiyan prince, the gifted fighter thought he was the best in the universe until he met the likes of Goku. In the years since, Vegeta has fallen behind his friend when it comes to unlocking new power boosts, but that has changed at last. And as you can imagine, fans are all freaking out over the ordeal.
As you can see below, the Internet is pretty much obsessed with Vegeta and his new form. The power boost has yet to nab a name for itself, but it seems like Beerus gave the Saiyan a how-to guide on unlocking it. And to the surprise of no one, it makes the Saiyan look absolutely terrifying.
The form in question bulks up Vegeta's brow yet strips him of his eyebrows. With his usual Saiyan hair blown back, the form covers Vegeta in flame-like energy, and his whole body is beefed up. Seriously, the Saiyan has never been this built before, and that is saying something.
As you can see, Dragon Ball fans are showing their love for Vegeta and his new form following its big debut. Their support is also extending to the fighter himself because he let loose in the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super. Vegeta's battle with Granolah is turning out to be as vicious as it is relaxing for the hero, so we are wishing him luck as their bout continues.
What do you think of Vegeta's new form? Do you think its design suits the Saiyan or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Happy All Day, Everyday
My happy place too, Vegeta content 😚 #DragonBallSuper #dbspoilers pic.twitter.com/Ryke5jpfPf— Maria (@MsDBZbae) July 20, 2021
Put Respect on the Name
The latest Dragon Ball chapter was ALL Vegeta & f-ck it made me happy 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/0xkPchraHW— 🗣GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) July 20, 2021
Look at That Glow!
my take on the vegeta transformation pic.twitter.com/eF447o2i7Q— CHΔΜƤΔ (@byChampa) July 19, 2021
I Mean, Yum?
Vegeta better fold Granolah and eat him for breakfast next month.— 🍎 Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) July 20, 2021
What a Glow Up
Colored Vegeta’s new Hakaishin form#DragonBallSuper74 #Vegeta #manga pic.twitter.com/Kkah3pGK8b— 𝒹𝖏𝑧𝑧ჸ (@dizzyrobchris) July 20, 2021
All the Way
Vegeta's new form >>>>>>>>> Super Saiyan Bluer
🧑🦯🧑🦯 pic.twitter.com/v1DNNsNfA8— Phoebe (@tfwPhoebe) July 17, 2021
A Solid Upgrade
Vegeta’s new form.#DragonBallSuper #DragonBall #DBLegends pic.twitter.com/dIFf7nBT9k— Kronos (@LRKronos) July 17, 2021