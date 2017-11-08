‘Dragon Ball Super’ Star Teases New “Cool” Vegeta-Centric Episode

Dragon Ball Super doesn’t make any apologies for its love of Goku. The Saiyan is the face of the franchise, but Vegeta fans do wish the surly hero would get more time in the spotlight. And, thanks to one director, fans know they will be getting more Vegeta sometime soon.

Over on Twitter, Yoshita Toshio shared a message with fans that got Vegeta stans buzzing. The director and voice actor had the following message to give:

“I finished writing a cool Vegeta [episode]. OK, let’s sleep.”

Unsurprisingly, fans were stoked to hear that Vegeta would not be left out and that the hero has more to look forward to. With the Tournament of Power already halfway finished, audiences have grown scared about Universe 7 losing Vegeta now that Goku has unlocked Ultra Instinct. However, fans can bet on Vegeta sticking around for another few months thanks to Toshio’s message.

As the director said, he just finished writing the episode was just finished. Dragon Ball Super takes between 4-6 months to produce an episode from writing to airing, so fans have a rough estimate of when Vegeta will get his moment. The anime is poised to spotlight the Saiyan around January or February 2018.

Of course, die-hard fans of Vegeta have known they should expect the hero to expand his role in the Tournament. Last month, Dragon Ball Heroes did a livestream and teased what Vegeta is up to. Reports surfaced saying that “Vegeta [has] not gotten serious yet either.”

There is no telling how Vegeta will factor into the Tournament of Power so far down the line, but fans are thinking the hero may debut a new power-up. Audiences have been speculating for awhile now that Vegeta will also learn how to use Ultra Instinct to help Goku takedown Jiren, but it is possible the Saiyan has some other special debut up his sleeve.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.