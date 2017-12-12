‘Dragon Ball Super’ Leak Teases Ultra Instinct’s Evolution

If there’s one thing Dragon Ball fans are ready for, it is to see Ultra Instinct return. The form has been the highlight of the Tournament of Power for many, but Goku has had trouble summoning its power at will. Now, a new leak for Dragon Ball Super is out, and it seems to tease a new form of the power-up.

Over online, vetted sleuths within the Dragon Ball fandom found a surprising leak for the series. A rarely seen source dropped a provisional title for Dragon Ball Super‘s 124th episode which translators like @Herms98 turned around. The release, which will go live on January 14, has a telling name – so here’s your last chance to look away!

According to Dragon Ball Super‘s new drop, the upcoming episode will be called “Full Body, Spirit, and Power Unleashed!”

For fans, the episode title is a juicy one considering the name of episode 122. When January 7 rolls around, Dragon Ball Super will debut an episode called “Staking His Pride! Vegeta Challenges the Strongest!!” The confirmed title has made fans theorize that Jiren will soon be challenged by the Saiyan, and Vegeta could very well unlock a mysterious facet of Ultra Instinct during 123.

So far, there are no details about Dragon Ball Super‘s mid-January showing, but fans are eager to learn more. Ultra Instinct as only made a couple of appearances in the anime thanks to Goku, and the Saiyan has only tapped into half of its power. According to Whis, Goku has only figured out how to dodge without thought and lacks the ability to attack unconsciously. If Vegeta really does ‘unleash’ his full power like fans assume in episode 123, then Vegeta may do the opposite of Goku and unlock the form’s offensive power at first.

If that happens, Jiren will want to take the two Saiyans a little bit more seriously. There’s no telling what kind of damage Goku and Vegeta could do against the Pride Trooper if they both use Ultra Instinct at once.

Do you think Vegeta is really about to tap into Ultra Instinct’s potential? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!