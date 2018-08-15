‘Dragon Ball Super’ Director Addresses Vegeta’s Ultra Instinct Potential

Dragon Ball Super left fans with as many unanswered questions as it did revelations — and a lot of those lingering mysteries are proving to be potentially crucial pieces to the storyline of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie. After the events of the Dragon Ball Super anime, one of the biggest lingering mysteries that fans have been obsessing over is whether or not Vegeta will achieve the power of Ultra Instinct.

In a recent interview, Megumi Ishitani, the director of Dragon Ball Super‘s finale episode (ep. 131) opened up about Vegeta’s transformation into Super Saiyan Beyond Blue, and his potential to achieve Ultra Instinct. Check out what she had to say, below!

“The following is merely my own personal opinion, but I think Vegeta would never call it quits on his own strength. Being as proud as he is, I doubt he would shut up while Goku has surpassed him with Ultra Instinct.“

This answer is one that many Dragon Ball fans would probably agree with, and approve of. Ever since being defeated by Goku as a villain in Dragon Ball Z‘s first arc, Vegeta has pretty much been defined by his quest to constantly catch up to Goku’s achievements — whether it was unlocking Super Saiyan, SSJ2, or the divine power of Super Saiyan Blue.

However, Vegeta has also skipped over transformation stages that Goku has unlocked (like SSJ3), meaning that the paths of their respective progressions are not fixed into one shared lane. Indeed, Vegeta tends to find his own path to achieving greater power, which begs the question of whether or not Ultra Instinct is a translation important enough to be become a standard for Dragon Ball’s Saiyan heroes.

We’ve already broken down why Dragon Ball needs to explore more of Ultra Instinct in upcoming projects — at the very least in order to determine what role the transformation will play in the larger series arc. It’s unclear whether or not Ultra Instinct will be part of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, as the epilogue of the DBS finale revealed he hasn’t been able to access it without the sort of challenge provided by the Tournament of Power.

Broly will definitely provide ample challenge for both Goku and Vegeta, and we know that challenge will unlock Vegeta’s first (anime) use of Super Saiyan God. Between the bigger challenge, and stronger connections to divine power, it’s not unthinkable that Vegeta could master Ultra Instinct in the feature-film, or beyond that, in the next Dragon Ball anime. Is that what fans want to see?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.