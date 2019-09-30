Dragon Ball Super Gives Updated Look at Yardrat

There are a lot of things which the Dragon Ball fandom wants, and it is easy to lose track of them all. While some plead for a Vegeta power up, others want to see more of the Universe 6 Saiyans. While it is impossible to please everyone, Dragon Ball does its best with fan-service, and it seems some wishes have come true as of late. After all, Dragon Ball Super has revisited space travel in its latest arc, and it has given fans a new look at Yardrat.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super went live with a brand-new chapter, and it was there fans met Vegeta on a trip. The Saiyan has traveled to the remote planet after he was easily defeated by Moro, so Vegeta is looking to learn some of the skills which Goku picked up on Yardrat years ago.

Of course, things have changed on the planet since the time Goku came around. It has been quite some time since the Saiyan headed over to defeat the Ginyu Force and learn how to use Instant Transmission, and Yardrat seems to be all the better for it.

As you can see in the new chapter, it opens with Vegeta landing on Yardrat before a large group of locals. In the background, the planet is littered with buildings as usual, but there appear to be even more now. There are several new skyscrapers lining the metropolis’ skyline, so it seems like Yardrat has only continued to evolve its technology after Goku left.

The updated look also gave fans a glimpse at the different Yardrats living in the city. As usual, there are some small and round Yardrats waiting to escort Vegeta to see their elder, but there are a few others. For instance, a second variant is seen with round heads, narrowed eyes, and wrinkly skin. This type of Yardrat was first seen in the Dragon Ball Online game, so they’ve entered the canon with quiet ease.

Now, fans are eager to see more of Yardrat as the planet wasn’t explored very well when Goku was there. Vegeta hopes to learn some special techniques from the remote race while he can, so here’s to hoping the Yardrat can continue to surprise fans as well as the princely Saiyan.

