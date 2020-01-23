Dragon Ball Super Gives Off Serious Dragon Ball Z Vibes with Z-Fighters Reunion

Dragon Ball Super may have gone into a new realm of Gods, Angels, and alternate universes, but the Z Fighters have made their mark in every fight they’ve they come across in the sequel series. With the manga currently presenting a new threat in the form of the ancient sorcerer Moro and his army of super powered henchmen, Goku and Vegeta are going to need a little back up to win the day this time. Luckily, taking a page from its predecessor of Dragon Ball Z, Super is making use of some of the lesser used characters, uniting them all under the banner of the Galactic Patrol.

With Moro announcing that he would be coming to Earth following his initial fight with Goku and Vegeta, and his henchmens’ clash against Piccolo, Gohan, and Krillin, the Galactic Patrol went to work. Enlisting not just the latter three Z Fighters mentioned, Tenshinhan, Master Roshi, Chiaotzu, and Yamcha enter the fray, with many of them being given the opportunity to shine for the first time in quile awhile.

While the previous arc, the Tournament of Power, gave a decent amount of screen time to the likes of Tien, Roshi, and Krillin as they helped their universe survive the onslaught of dozens of powerful warriors in a 45 minute fight that would decide their fates, this latest chapter of the Moro arc has seemingly one upped it. Both Yamcha and Chaiotzu have been added to the ranks of the Galactic Patrol, with the former being given his own victory against some of Moro’s underlings.

Yamcha has long been seen as a joke of the series, pushed to the side as Super Saiyans and hyper powered aliens became the norm. Though he shined brightest during the hilarious baseball episode of Dragon Ball Super, this new chapter highlights that it may be a whole new ball game for the wielder of the Wolf Fang Fist.

What did you think of the Z Fighters coming together to fight in such high numbers? Will we finally see Yamcha treated with respect by moving forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

