Baby Yoda Meets Dragon Ball With This Freeza Mash-Up

If there is one thing trending amongst Star Wars fans these days, it is Baby Yoda. The cutie has gained love from every corner of social media regardless of its galactic interests. In just a matter of weeks, everyone is clamoring to adopt Baby Yoda, and it seems the anime fandom wanted to celebrate the newcomer in a special way.

Well, at least one fan wanted to do that. Over on Twitter, a user SMDisband posted a mash-up photo that brings Baby Yoda into the Dragon Ball universe with a little help from Freeza.

And as you can see below, the crossover has Baby Yoda looking as cute as ever. Well, Baby Freeza that is.

“I’ll reduce you and this entire planet to dust” pic.twitter.com/tfWHxraBza — Disband Already (@SMDisband) November 26, 2019

The meme sees Baby Yoda in his adorable carrier which Star Wars: The Mandalorian introduced. Clearly, the character’s shape did not change any in this mash-up, but his color scheme is totally different. Baby Yoda is rocking Freeza’s colors with a white-and-purple scheme. A bit of photo editing gives Yoda a bit of Dragon Ball flare, so fans can imagine how Freeza would fit into the Star Wars universe.

Sadly, there are no plans to crossover these franchises, but fans can only imagine the havoc such a combination would wreak. Son Goku is not a subtle person at all, and he would show up the Sith as soon as possible. And to be completely honest, there is no way Vegeta would control his emotions well enough to become a Jedi Master.

