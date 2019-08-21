Dragon Ball Unveils Converse Japan Fashion Line

The first Dragon Ball series was essentially crushed under its own success. Over shined by its more action oriented sequel series in the forms of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, the original story of Goku as a child attempting to aid his friend Bulma in finding the Dragon Balls scattered across the world. Converse though is looking to revisit the first adventures of the Z Fighter cast through a new fashion line that they are looking to release in Japan. For all dozen Lunch fans out there, this is the announcement for you!

Crunchyroll released the news on their Official Twitter Account, detailing the different looks that Converse will be releasing which include hoodies, t-shirts, socks, and shoes that bring fans back to a time before Spirit Bombs and Legendary Super Saiyans:

NEWS: Dragon Ball Goes Back in Time with Converse Stars Japan Collaboration ✨ More: https://t.co/XOw6LAlnGV pic.twitter.com/OJsewgMdw7 — Crunchyroll 🔜 Crunchyroll Expo! (@Crunchyroll) August 16, 2019

Dragon Ball originally premiered thanks to the franchise’s creator Akira Toriyama in 1984, introducing the world to Son Goku, a little time after his Grandpa Gohan had died and he was introduced his universe’s version of Steve Jobs in Bulma. The heiress to Capsule Corporation, Bulma asked for Goku’s help, after shooting him in the head and the bullet bouncing off him mind you, in finding the mythical Dragon Balls to give the collector whatever wish they desired.

The first Dragon Ball series, as time went on, focused more and more on fighting versus simply adventures in traveling the bizarre world, with tournaments becoming more influential in the plot overall. The Red Ribbon Army and Piccolo appeared as main antagonists for Goku and the gang in these early days, returning in Z in very different incarnations with the legacy of the Red Ribbon continuing in the forms of Androids 16-18 and Cell and Piccolo growing to become a hero after his father’s evil reign.

While there have been several characters that didn’t make the leap from the original Dragon Ball series to Z and Super, it’s still definitely worth checking out overall for folks looking to study more of these characters’ origins.

What do you think of this upcoming fashion line from Converse shining a new light on the original franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

