‘Dragon Ball’ Unveils New Busty Bulma Figurine

Bulma is arguably one of the most important people in Goku’s life, as she was the one who discovered him and took him on a journey to find the Dragon Balls as a kid. If it wasn’t for Bulma, Goku would never have met any of the friends he has now and would also no be anywhere near as strong as a result. Yes, Bulma is one of the most important characters in the Dragon Ball world and she is also the one who created the Dragon Radar.

The genius isn’t strong but her ability to work with technology has helped the Z-Fighters a number of times. As a result, it is no wonder figurine companies are creating their own versions of Bulma. Most recently MegaHouse has made a line of Dragon Ball Gals. These figurines emphasize the curves of Akira Toriyama’s work in 3D.

The most recent figurine is of Bulma and is set to be released in February 2018. Bulma is wearing an outfit from the early days of Dragon Ball when she was considered the series’ sexy character. Bulma’s Arabian outfit makes Dragon Ball fans think back to the days when Yamcha was useful and was dating the future mother of Trunks.

As you can see from the images above, there is a great deal of emphasis on he womanly features. In the past MegaHouse created another more revealing version of Bulma wearing her Bunny Outfit from Dragon Ball, as well as a busty Android 18.

Bulma might still be thought of by the Dragon Ball fans base, as she is Goku’s first real earth friends, however; she hasn’t featured much in Dragon Ball Super. Yes, she has just had a new daughter and she was around during Beerus’ attack, however, she has slowly become more and more redundant as the series continues.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon BallSuper airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.