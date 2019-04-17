‘Dragon Ball’ Artist Imagines Vegeta’s Best Family Man Moments

Dragon Ball has plenty of artists who’ve overseen projects for Shueisha, but some are more active in the fandom than others. When it comes to Dragon Garow Lee, the artist is down to hit up fans with new art every other day, and one of his latest pieces has Vegeta stans feeling good.

After all, Lee took the time to imagine how Vegeta might go about his dad duties, and the artist put the Saiyan into some very interesting situations.

Over on Twitter, the Dragon Ball manga artist shared his take on some Vegeta family moments. Garow wanted to show how the Saiyan might win Dad of the Year, and the first drawing goes a long way. As you can see below, the drawing shows Vegeta in a Santa suit eating dinner over the holidays. With Trunks and Bulla sitting beside him, Vegeta is only mildly annoyed by his new outfit, and he puts up with it for Bulma’s sake.

A second image image shows Vegeta standing behind a wall while Trunks puts on a celebration across the way. Dressed in formal wear, the young boy seems excited about having gotten a gift, and Vegeta looks pleased by his son’s reaction.

Garow shared two other images imagining a Vegeta family outing, and one sees the group head out to a festival. Vegeta, Bulma, and Trunks are all dressed in traditional formal wear, and Vegeta is even rocking a mask. The couple are snacking on some cotton candy, but Trunks looks ready to bolt for the nearest food stall to get some grub.

Finally, the fourth image posted by Garow sees Bulma go all soft for her husband. She and Trunks are out shopping with the Saiyan, and they convince him to try on dress pants and a button-up shirt. The constricted outfit doesn’t live up to Vegeta’s expectations, but he deals with the request since it came from his family.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

