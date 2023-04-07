Dragon Ball's Vegeta is Releasing His Own Music Track

Since first debuting in Dragon Ball Z's Saiyan Saga, the prince of all Saiyans, Vegeta, has been a steadfast part of the shonen franchise. Over the decades, there has only been one voice actor in Japan to bring Vegeta to life in Ryo Horikawa. With the 65-year-old actor not releasing any plans to vacate his Dragon Ball role, the voice actor is hyping up his first music track that will see him belting a tune. Obviously, this comes as a departure for the Saiyan Prince's character as Vegeta isn't one that is known to belt out a tune unless he's facing some serious duress.

While Dragon Ball Super has yet to announce when its television series will return, or when we can expect a new movie to follow up Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Goku and Vegeta are continuing to appear in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Luckily, the spin-off series has the cast return to voice their shonen characters, as Roy Horikawa takes the opportunity to voice the different iterations of the Saiyan Prince that appear. Outside of Dragon Ball, Horikawa has also voiced roles in anime franchises including Saint Seiya, Mobile Suit Gundam, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, and Detective Conan.

Vegeta's Beloved Blue

Luckily, Horikawa shared a preview of what his single, Beloved Blue, will sound like. Ironically enough, despite being 65, Ryo Horikawa's career began as a child actor, meaning this track is to help in celebrating 60 years in the industry. Anime fans won't have to wait much longer to hear the song in full as it will be released on April 26th later this month.

Here's what the voice actor of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super's Vegeta had to say about the upcoming song release, "It seems like a long time, but when I think back, 60 years have passed by in a blink... I have been running through "now" as hard as I can. The release of my first single comes at this memorable timing. The theme of the four songs is "fighting," but it is not just about "fighting," and I believe you will feel a sense of insatiable resistance and challenge to one's destiny and fate. Thank you very much to all of you who have supported me over the years. I will continue to evolve without stopping and show you a new Ryo Horikawa. "BELOVED BLUE" is a song of support for those who continue to challenge themselves every day. Please listen to it!"

Via Ryo Horikawa Official Site