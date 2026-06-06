3 Summer 2026 Anime That Will Be Absolute Hits (#1 Will Be a Hit for an Odd Reason)

The Spring 2026 season is reaching its end, which means Summer is gearing up, and the same is true for the anime industry. With every new season comes a fresh wave of anime replacing the old ones, bringing new energy and stories for fans to look forward to. Every season sparks discussions about which series will stand out, and while nothing is ever certain, some anime already have the foundation needed to become major hits.

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Summer 2026 is packed with such titles. In particular, three anime already seem poised for success. One is the adaptation of a highly popular game, while another marks the return of one of anime’s biggest franchises for its final installment. Meanwhile, the third features one of the strangest premises of the season, a quality that could easily attract viewers’ attention.

3) Sekiro: No Defeat

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The first anime with the foundation to become a hit is Sekiro: No Defeat, the anime adaptation of the popular FromSoftware game. When the anime was first unveiled, there were many doubts, but subsequent news has shown that it is poised for success, especially since the studio is respecting the source material and adapting one of the game’s main endings.

The anime will consist of eight episodes, and to further demonstrate confidence in the project, the studio has also planned a theatrical release. The film will begin screening in Japan on September 4, and it is expected to arrive on streaming platforms in the fall. The decision to pursue a theatrical release suggests strong confidence in the anime’s execution, something the trailer further reinforces. With a compelling action-fantasy story, Sekiro: No Defeat appears destined to be a success.

2) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4

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Bleach is part of the legendary Big Three generation, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War serves as the final chapter of the story that was never adapted during the anime’s original run. Since its return in 2022, the series has successfully brought back the classic shonen icon and set the stage for the long-awaited conclusion. So far, three parts of the anime have been released, each helping build a strong narrative foundation for the finale.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is scheduled to return in July, though an exact release date has yet to be confirmed. It is expected to premiere in either the first or second week of the month. The anime’s final installment is shaping up to be a generational event, bringing together both longtime and new fans to witness Kurosaki Ichigo’s journey finally reach its conclusion.

1) Chainsmoker Cat

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Chainsmoker Cat‘s trailer has made it clear that the anime is going to be bizarre and heavily fan-service-oriented, with that appeal amplified by its focus on cat girls, a longtime favorite archetype in anime. On top of that, the trailer presents the series as one of the most standout anime of Summer 2026.

Meanwhile, the anime’s story revolves around a cat girl who, despite being part of a world where cat girls are common, has an obsession with smoking. She spends the last of her money on cigarettes and constantly causes trouble for her landlord. The series will also introduce more cat girls with their own unique problems and eccentric personalities. The anime has already attracted attention from fans, and it’s clear that much of that interest comes from its bizarre premise. As a result, it is poised to become one of Summer 2026’s biggest hits, albeit for very different reasons than most anime.

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