‘Dragon Ball’ Shares Countdown To New Mobile Game

This year, Dragon Ball has had a big presence in the gaming world. Not too long ago, the franchise released its most-anticipated title of some time when Dragon Ball FighterZ dropped. The game has since broken all sorts of global sales records, but Bandai Namco isn’t ready to give up production on the series yet.

After all, it looks like the franchise is getting a new mobile game.

If you head over to Bandai Namco Entertainment’s site, you will see there is a mysterious countdown there. The page teases a special announcement about a brand-new Dragon Ball smartphone app, but fans have a few weeks to wait until its details go live. Right now, Bandai Namco is saving the big announcement for a V-Jump livestream on March 21.

So far, it looks like the game will be available on both iOS and Android. The untitled app will go live in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe upon its debut. Languages like Japanese, English, Korean, French, German, and more will be offered.

Obviously, this is not the first mobile game for Dragon Ball. The franchise has had a slew of smartphone titles in the part. Last fall, Bandai Namco announced its latest title when news of Dragon Ball Z Bucchigiri Match dropped in September. Before that, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle was the most recent mobile app to go live.

With mobile gaming becoming more and more popular, anime franchises are gravitating towards the medium. One Piece and Yu-Gi-Oh! are two major anime series with on-the-go gaming interests. Digimon and Bleach have also dabbled with the medium as well, but few apps have done as well as those by Pokemon. When Pokemon GO dropped in July 2016, the game took the world by storm as millions upon millions downloaded the game upon its release.

