‘Dragon Ball Z’ 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Announced

Yesterday Funimation and Toei Animation caught the eye of Dragon Ball fans as they tweeted pictures of the three and four star Dragon Balls along with the tease that something “legendary” would be coming.

Now they have officially revealed that Dragon Ball Z will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary with a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray compiling the full series along with some extra goods. But there are some caveats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Something legendary is coming… a new Dragon Ball Z collector’s edition celebrating 30 YEARS! 🔥🔥 Full series, on Blu-ray, North America’s first full artbook, an exclusive figure, and… more announcements to come! 😏 Sign up to be the first to know 👉 //t.co/5a41VObxYO pic.twitter.com/3cfjeD6xwc — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 2, 2019

Funimation’s proposed 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition (which was first teased in a License Global interview) will include the full series on Blu-ray along with new bonus content, North America’s first hardback artbook (which will only be released in this set), and an exclusive collectible Goku figure. But the release of the new set is not quite set in stone at the moment.

Funimation also revealed that along with the plans for the set, they will be unveiling more details about the set along with a reservation period for interested fans. But they admit they need at least 2,500 fans to reserve the set in order for it to be produced. They need to measure interest since it’s a high cost endeavor, and 2,500 is the minimum of interested fans needed according to Funimation.

But if Funimation fails to get the 2,500 pledges to buy the Collector’s Edition, they will not release the anniversary set. According to Funimation, “We’re holding ourselves to the commitment that your pledge actually means something and is more than a gesture, so if we don’t hit the minimum, we will not create the set.” If you’re curious about the 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, you can find more information here.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!