Funimation’s ‘Dragon Ball Z’ 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Meets Pre-Order Goal

Dragon Ball Z will be celebrating its monumental 30th Anniversary this year, and Funimation is planning to release a special Collector’s Edition of the series that collects the entire series run in its original 4:3 aspect ratio. There has been a bit of controversy among fans as to how the series has been restored for this collection, and Funimation even shared a footage comparison reel to try and ease the worry of fans. But the debates began when Funimation revealed they needed a certain amount of confirmed pre-orders before producing the set.

Funimation confirmed during their panel at Anime Boston (as reported by Anime News Network) that they have reached the necessary 3,000 pre-orders, and is planning to produce 6,000 units of the set overall.

According to Funimation’s website listing for the collection, there are currently over 2,000 units left of the collector’s edition available as of this writing. Funimation will be taking pre-orders for the 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition until May 5. Here are the contents of the collection as detailed by Funimation:

Entire Dragon Ball Z series in the original 4:3 aspect ratio, remastered on Blu-ray for the first time ever

An exclusive full-color, 11-inch, 30th anniversary version, Grandista Goku collectible figure from Banpresto—not available anywhere else

Full-sized hardback artbook—available only in this set Housed in a stunning collectible box featuring Shenron in a striking foil design.

Funimation reservations include an individually stamped and numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Though this new collection does contain the entire series in its original 4:3 aspect ratio — something fans have been asking for a long time — there is a bit of a debate among fans as they wonder whether or not this new collection is doing enough differently from previous releases to warrant the massive pre-order campaign. Funimation responded to fans and explained their restoration choices, and interested fans have until May 5 to wrangle up the $349.99 USD necessary.

