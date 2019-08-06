Dragon Ball Z Abridged Puts Hilarious Twist on Feral Hogs Meme

When a Twitter User inquired what the best way was to “kill 30-50 feral hogs in about three to five minutes”, the internet responded in kind and a new meme was born! Now, the minds behind the successful parody series, Dragon Ball Z Abridged, has decided to combine the ferocity of these feral hogs with the energy of Dragon Ball’s feature length film, The Return of Cooler! Can even Vegeta and Goku’s Super Saiyan forms take out the combined force of dozens of feral pigs stampeding their way?

Team Four Star shared the amazingly hilarious video on their Official Twitter Account, showing that the hogs may have been too much of a match for the Saiyan rivals:

If you haven’t heard of Team Four Star before, they became an internet smash by creating an “Abridged Series” for Dragon Ball Z where they add a humorous spin to the events of the franchise while simultaneously dubbing over the old footage. Where their strength lies is not just the humor however, but also in being able to make powerful scenes even more so. For the best example of this, check out their interpretation of Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks.

The footage used for this brief clip came from the sixth film in the Dragon Ball Z franchise, The Return of Cooler. In the film, Goku and the Z Fighters travel to the new Planet Namek in order to fight off a technologically resurrected version of Freeza’s brother, Cooler. Powered by the Big Getty Star, Cooler relishes the rematch against the Super Saiyan Goku, now joined by Vegeta. The scene in question used by the Abridged team takes place right before Goku and Vegeta get their butts handed to them by an army of Metal Coolers. Cooler himself recently made a return to the spin-off Dragon Ball franchise in the form of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

