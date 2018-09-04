‘Dragon Ball Z Abridged’ Makes its Grand Return

One of the highest forms of flattery is parody, and anime is rife with opportunities to do so. This has led to the burgeoning “abridged” community online, where fans take footage of their favorite anime series and insert their own takes.

With Dragon Ball Z being one of the most popular series out there, it was only natural for it to get one of the most popular fan-based parody series. Team Four Star’s Dragon Ball Z Abridged has just made its grand return with its 60th episode, and it’s a doozy.

Started by Scott T. Frerichs, Nick Landis, and Curtis Arnott (who go by their nicknames KaiserNeko, Lanipator, and Takahata101 respectively) in 2008, the parody series making light of some of Dragon Ball Z‘s most famous moments has morphed over the years into its own kind of narrative with its own characters.

It might seem weird to say, especially when so much is respectively drawn from the source material. But like how English dubs have their own personality apart from the original Japanese, Team Four Star has nailed their own personality and delivery over its many episodes.

This can be best seen in the series’ special finale episodes such as the final battle between Goku and Vegeta, Goku and Freeza, and now Teen Gohan’s battle with Cell. The latest episode is a major return to form as Teen Gohan goes Super Saiyan 2 along with a English rendition of one of Dragon Ball Z‘s most famous tracks.

What differs in Dragon Ball Z Abridged from other abridged series is that while there are jokes, it’s never too much at the expense of the source material itself. It’s more of a reward for fans of Dragon Ball Z (and fans of the Abridged series itself) as those jokes are pulled from the absurdity of the series’ character interactions while taking the source material seriously.

Story beats stay the same, but the tone of the material changes. It’s why the series has lasted for so long and still has a strong fanbase. And there’s still more to go. You can find more of the series on Team Four Star’s YouTube page here.

