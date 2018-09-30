Adidas Reveals Official Look At ‘DBZ’ Vegeta Sneakers

Dragon Ball might have gotten its start a couple decades ago, but Son Goku has never looked better. The franchise is thriving harder than ever before, and it looks like Vegeta is the next Saiyan to step into a special sort of spotlight.

After all, the hero is about to get his own Adidas kicks, and some brand-new images of the sneakers have gone live.

Over on Twitter, Sneaker Wars shared the latest still photos of Vegeta’s shoes. As you can see below, the kicks are representing Vegeta with a signature color scheme, and you know fans will take a Galick Gun head-on to get a pair for themselves.

For those curious, these new sneakers are set to join a collection based on Dragon Ball Z. This month, Adidas revealed its first wave of sneakers when Goku showed off his shoes, and Freeza stepped out with his own kicks. The sneakers went on sale September 29, and they sold out within minutes. Now, Gohan and Vegeta are set to drop their own shoes soon, and the demand for the kicks will be higher than ever.

Of course, these characters aren’t the only ones getting their own shoes. According to current reports, Cell will get a pair of sneakers, and Majin Buu will as well. Shenron will complete the collection, giving fans the opportunity to collect all seven shoes as if they were Dragon Balls themselves.

If you want to know more about the collection, you can check out the product descriptions of Adidas’ first wave of Dragon Ball Z kicks below:

The Goku ZX500 sneakers: “You’re ready to unleash your inner Super Sayajin. Made for sneaker freakers and anime fanatics, this collection highlights the most epic battle scenes from “Dragon Ball Z.” These ZX500 shoes are dedicated to Son Goku. Canvas material and frayed edges on the 3-Stripes and tongue give a nod to the hero’s training suit. Boost cushioning gives them a lightweight, energized feel.”

The Frieza Yung-1 sneakers: “Made for sneaker freakers and anime fanatics, this collection highlights the most epic battle scenes from “Dragon Ball Z’s.” These YUNG~1 shoes are dedicated to Frieza. The TPU accents show off Frieza’s colors and mimic his glossy head. Built in supple leather, the sneakers have a chunky retro shape.”

If you want to check out more of the anime, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.